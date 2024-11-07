Old Fort, N.C. (Nov. 10, 2024) - A FEMA Housing Specialist helps a disaster survivor fill out paperwork after getting approved to live in a FEMA provided travel trailer.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 11:40
|Photo ID:
|8748504
|VIRIN:
|241110-D-OG665-3065
|Resolution:
|8916x5944
|Size:
|27.08 MB
|Location:
|OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA Temporary Housing Program in North Carolina [Image 5 of 5], by Jenna Converse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.