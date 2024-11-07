Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Temporary Housing Program in North Carolina [Image 2 of 5]

    FEMA Temporary Housing Program in North Carolina

    OLD FORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Jenna Converse 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Old Fort, N.C. (Nov. 10, 2024) - A FEMA Housing Specialist helps a disaster survivor fill out paperwork after getting approved to live in a FEMA provided travel trailer.

    This work, FEMA Temporary Housing Program in North Carolina [Image 5 of 5], by Jenna Converse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

