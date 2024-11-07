91st Brig. Eng. Bn. displays vehicles at a Polish Independence Day celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Local children get hands-on experience with U.S. Army equipment from 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division as part of a static display celebrating Polish Independence Day at Bialystok, Poland, Nov. 11, 2024. Polish Independence Day commemorates the anniversary of the restoration of Poland's sovereignty as the Second Polish Republic in 1918 from the German, Austro-Hungarian and Russian Empires. The 1st Cavalry Division and Task Force Pegasus recognize the importance of connecting with local communities throughout Europe. Through community engagements, they continue to strengthen the bonds between local communities, assuring NATO allies of the partnership and cooperation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brett Thompson)