Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial

Right, Eryth Zecher, Superintendent, Florence American Cemetery (American Battle Monuments Commission) during the laying of wreaths at the Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony, held at Florence American Cemetery and Memorial. Florence, Italy Nov. 11, 2024. Veterans Day is dedicated to expressing gratitude and honoring all individuals who have served in the military, whether in times of war or peace. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).
