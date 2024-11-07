Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial [Image 25 of 26]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial

    FLORENCE, ITALY

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Right, Eryth Zecher, Superintendent, Florence American Cemetery (American Battle Monuments Commission) during the laying of wreaths at the Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony, held at Florence American Cemetery and Memorial. Florence, Italy Nov. 11, 2024. Veterans Day is dedicated to expressing gratitude and honoring all individuals who have served in the military, whether in times of war or peace. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 06:46
    Photo ID: 8747972
    VIRIN: 241111-A-II094-1044
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: FLORENCE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial [Image 26 of 26], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial
    Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Darby
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    Veterand day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download