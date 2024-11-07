Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony 2024-Florence American Cemetery and Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Consul General in Florence Daniela Ballard, reads the Presidential Proclamation, during the Veterans Day Commemorative Ceremony at Florence American Cemetery and Memorial. Florence, Italy Nov. 11, 2024. Veterans Day is dedicated to expressing gratitude and honoring all individuals who have served in the military, whether in times of war or peace. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)