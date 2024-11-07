Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Padres’ catcher honors grandfather’s World War II achievements

    WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Retired Army Chief of Staff Eric Shinseki, left, presented San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka with a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal on July 22, 2024, which was awarded to Nisei Soldiers to honor their contributions during World War II.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 05:05
    Location: WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US
    Padres&rsquo; catcher honors grandfather&rsquo;s World War II achievements

    Congressional Gold Medal
    World War II
    Nisei Soldiers
    National Museum of the U.S. Army
    Kyle Higashioka
    Shigeru Higashioka

