    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in damage control drill [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in damage control drill

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors prepare to fight a simulated fire during a shipboard firefighting drill in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 11, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 03:54
    Photo ID: 8747876
    VIRIN: 241111-N-BE723-1047
    Resolution: 2865x4297
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in damage control drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Drill
    CVN 76
    3rd Fleet
    DC
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

