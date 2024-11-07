USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors participate in damage control drill

Sailors receive damage control training during a shipboard firefighting drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 11, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream)
