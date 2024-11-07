USS Ralph Johnson Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

241108-N-NF288-153 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 08, 2024) Operation’s Specialist 2nd Class Jazmin Rodriguez, from Ontario, California, participates in a sea-and-anchor evolution as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka after a routine patrol, November 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 01:51
|Photo ID:
|8747814
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-NF288-5080
|Resolution:
|4213x6320
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
