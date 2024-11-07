Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    USS Ralph Johnson Returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241108-N-NF288-039 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 08, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a sea-and-anchor evolution as the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka after a routine patrol, November 8. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

