Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) speaks to USS George Washington (CVN 73) Sailors

PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, right, commander, Task Force 70, greets Sailors of the year and of the quarter assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the hangar bay, in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9. CTF 70 has operational control of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group and all independently deployed cruisers and destroyers that deploy or transit through 7th Fleet’s area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)