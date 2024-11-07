Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Task Force 70 (CTF 70) speaks to USS George Washington (CVN 73) Sailors

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk, right, commander, Task Force 70, greets Sailors of the year and of the quarter assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) in the hangar bay, in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 9. CTF 70 has operational control of the George Washington Carrier Strike Group and all independently deployed cruisers and destroyers that deploy or transit through 7th Fleet’s area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caroline H. Lui)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 01:42
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    CVN 73
    CTF 70
    USS George Washington
    Sailor recognition
    Rear Adm. Greg Newkirk

