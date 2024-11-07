Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th FGS designates new dedicated crew chiefs [Image 2 of 2]

    25th FGS designates new dedicated crew chiefs

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Davis, 25th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks during the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 4, 2024. Dedicated crew chief’s are selected on the basis of initiative, management and leadership ability and technical knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Dedicated crew chief
    FightTonight
    OsanAB
    51stFW
    25th FGS

