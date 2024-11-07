25th FGS designates new dedicated crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin Davis, 25th Fighter Squadron commander, speaks during the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 4, 2024. Dedicated crew chief’s are selected on the basis of initiative, management and leadership ability and technical knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)