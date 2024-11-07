25th FGS designates new dedicated crew chiefs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kathryn Gaetke, 51st Operations Group commander, speaks during the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron Dedicated Crew Chief Ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Nov. 4, 2024. A dedicated crew chief ceremony is to directly assign a maintenance person to each aircraft to provide continuity of aircraft forms, aircraft status, scheduled maintenance and improve aircraft appearance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)