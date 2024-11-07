Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance Preservation [Image 1 of 3]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Maintenance Preservation

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Sam McNeely 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 5, 2024) Information System Technician Seaman Dimitri Clay, from Irmo, South Carolina, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) preforms corrective maintenance on the ship’s hull, Nov. 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sam McNeely)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 23:22
    Photo ID: 8747703
    VIRIN: 241105-N-WJ234-1201
    Resolution: 3873x2626
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
