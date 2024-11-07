San Diego Veterans Day Parade 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community members attend the San Diego Veterans Day Parade during Fleet Week San Diego, Nov. 11, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)