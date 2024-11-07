Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego Veterans Day Parade 2024 [Image 5 of 10]

    San Diego Veterans Day Parade 2024

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donita Burks 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Community members attend the San Diego Veterans Day Parade during Fleet Week San Diego, Nov. 11, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 23:05
    VIRIN: 241111-N-YB310-1467
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, San Diego Veterans Day Parade 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Veterans Day Parade
    FWSD24

