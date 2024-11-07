Veterans Day Celebration in Beaverton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lacey Beaty, Mayor of Beaverton, Oregon welcomes those attending the Veterans Day Celebration hosted by American Legion Post 124, at Bible Church in Beaverton, Oregon on Nov. 11, 2024. Mayor Beaty, a combat veteran, gave the official proclamation for the ceremony during her remarks. (National Guard Photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)