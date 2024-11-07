Oregon Army National Guard Col. Tannis Mittlebach renders a hand salute during the playing of the National Anthem performed by the Southridge High School Avance' group, Nov. 11, 2024, Beaverton, Oregon. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 21:17
|Photo ID:
|8747621
|VIRIN:
|241111-Z-CH590-1017
|Resolution:
|6012x3976
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|BEAVERTON, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Veterans Day Celebration in Beaverton [Image 12 of 12], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.