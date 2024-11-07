Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day Celebration in Beaverton [Image 2 of 12]

    Veterans Day Celebration in Beaverton

    BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Jessica Bradley, Women Veterans’ Coordinator, Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs delivers remarks during the Veterans Day Celebration hosted by American Legion Post 124, at Bible Church in Beaverton, Oregon on Nov. 11, 2024. (National Guard Photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 21:17
    Photo ID: 8747618
    VIRIN: 241111-Z-CH590-1089
    Resolution: 2891x4354
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: BEAVERTON, OREGON, US
    Veterans Day
    American Legion
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    City of Beaverton

