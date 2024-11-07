Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response

    UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Pamela Fischer watches as the Jenkins County administrator signs the public Right of Entry form allowing the site to be used for debris disposal. Fischer is deployed to the Savannah District to support the Hurricane Helene debris removal mission.

    This work, Hurricane Helene Response, by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    HELENE24

