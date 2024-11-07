Pamela Fischer watches as the Jenkins County administrator signs the public Right of Entry form allowing the site to be used for debris disposal. Fischer is deployed to the Savannah District to support the Hurricane Helene debris removal mission.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 18:19
|Photo ID:
|8747444
|VIRIN:
|241111-A-YY505-9909
|Resolution:
|3024x3311
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Response, by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
