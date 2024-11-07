Date Taken: 10.07.2024 Date Posted: 11.11.2024 18:16 Photo ID: 8747431 VIRIN: 241007-N-IX958-8846 Resolution: 1080x738 Size: 319.46 KB Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Community Update Graphic - Blue [Image 6 of 6], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.