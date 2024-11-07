Date Taken: 11.10.2024 Date Posted: 11.11.2024 18:05 Photo ID: 8747422 VIRIN: 241111-A-IW468-8485 Resolution: 7479x4986 Size: 14.61 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 71st National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 92 of 92], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.