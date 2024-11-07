Hurricane Helene Response

Logistics specialist Ashley Crosby assists during an in-processing session at the Savannah District for employees who deployed to the district to provide support for the Hurricane Helene debris removal mission.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8747288
|VIRIN:
|241109-A-YY505-1021
|Resolution:
|4284x3974
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
