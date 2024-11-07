Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sierra Vista Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony [Image 11 of 13]

    Sierra Vista Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony

    SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Fort Huachuca Soldiers and leadership participated in the Sierra Vista Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in Sierra Vista, Arizona, Nov. 11, 2024.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 13:42
    Photo ID: 8747200
    VIRIN: 241111-D-JY347-8229
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.82 MB
    Location: SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, US
