Date Taken: 11.11.2024 Date Posted: 11.11.2024 13:42 Photo ID: 8747195 VIRIN: 241111-D-JY347-5060 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.67 MB Location: SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Sierra Vista Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.