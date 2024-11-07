Graphic announcing TCCOR5 to be used for Social Media (U.S. Navy graphic by Jovi Prevot)
Suggested Post:
Weather Update
Naval Station Guantanamo Bay has set Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) 5, meaning possible destructive winds within 96 hours.
More updates will be provided on our FB page as they become available.
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 12:28
|Photo ID:
|8747167
|VIRIN:
|241111-N-IX958-1005
|Resolution:
|1080x1080
|Size:
|404.2 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TCCOR5 Graphic - NSGB [Image 5 of 5], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.