    TCCOR4 Graphic - NSGB [Image 4 of 5]

    TCCOR4 Graphic - NSGB

    NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    11.11.2024

    Photo by Jovi Prevot 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    Graphic announcing TCCOR4 to be used for Social Media (U.S. Navy graphic by Jovi Prevot)

    Suggested Post:
    Weather Update

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay has set Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness (TCCOR) 4, meaning possible destructive winds within 72 hours.

    More updates will be provided on our FB page as they become available.

    This work, TCCOR4 Graphic - NSGB [Image 5 of 5], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GTMO
    TCCOR

