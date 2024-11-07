Fleet Week San Diego 2024: Kick-off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, gives remarks during the kick-off of Fleet Week San Diego, Nov. 7, 2024. FWSD is an opportunity for San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community relations events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of San Diego and the surrounding area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)