    MRF-SEA: 249th Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 9 of 24]

    MRF-SEA: 249th Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony

    PULAU SETOKOK, INDONESIA

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia, conduct a cake cutting ceremony during Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 on Pulau Setokok Island, Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 09:44
    Photo ID: 8747109
    VIRIN: 241110-M-DC769-1074
    Resolution: 3459x5188
    Size: 7.35 MB
    Location: PULAU SETOKOK, ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MRF-SEA: 249th Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Birthday
    Marines
    Cake Cutting Ceremony
    Korps Marinir
    Keris MAREX
    MRFSEA

