MRF-SEA: 249th Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony

U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia, watch the 249th U.S. Marine Corps birthday message during Keris Marine Exercise (MAREX) 2024 on Pulau Setokok Island, Batam, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2024. Keris MAREX is a bilateral exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and Korps Marinir Republik Indonesia, or Indonesian Marine Corps, to strengthen relationships as military partners and increase interoperability among participating forces in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with Allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)