Logistics specialist Ashley Crosby assists Collin Leger from New Orleans District with setting up the applications on his phone, which will be used for field operations. Both Crosby and Leger are supporing Savannah District's debris removal mission.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 07:46
|Photo ID:
|8746960
|VIRIN:
|241109-A-YY505-1001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.45 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 2 of 2], by Nakeir Nobles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.