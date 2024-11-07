Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 1 of 2]

    Hurricane Helene Response

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Nakeir Nobles 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Logistics specialist Ashley Crosby assists Collin Leger from New Orleans District with setting up the applications on his phone, which will be used for field operations. Both Crosby and Leger are supporing Savannah District's debris removal mission.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 07:46
    Location: US
    Hurricane Helene Response
    Hurricane Helene Response

    USACE
    South Atlantic Division
    Savannah District Army Corps of Engineers
    Southwestern Division
    HELENE24

