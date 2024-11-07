NORTH SEA (Oct. 25, 2024) Seaman Jamarrie Elliott, a native of Brooklyn, New York, lowers cargo onto the deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), Oct. 25. USS Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.11.2024 06:34
|Photo ID:
|8746937
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-HF194-1094
|Resolution:
|4747x3165
|Size:
|930.36 KB
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gettysburg's Deployment [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.