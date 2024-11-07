USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors serve brunch

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Erick Broadnax, from Covington, Georgia, pours syrup over chicken and waffles for brunch on the aft mess decks onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 10, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)
