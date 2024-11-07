Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Sailors play basketball during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 9, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 04:02
    Photo ID: 8746898
    VIRIN: 241109-N-OE145-1132
    Resolution: 6751x4506
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    basketball
    CVN 76
    Tournament
    Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download