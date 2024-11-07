USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts 3-on-3 basketball tournament

Sailors play basketball during a 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 9, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)
