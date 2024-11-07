15th MEU Holds PT Competition to Celebrate Second 249th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit cheer on competitors during a physical training competition aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The PT competition was held on the second day of the 15th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps birthday celebrations as Boxer transited past the international dateline. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)