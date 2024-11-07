Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Holds PT Competition to Celebrate Second 249th Birthday [Image 13 of 14]

    15th MEU Holds PT Competition to Celebrate Second 249th Birthday

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit cheer on competitors during a physical training competition aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 10, 2024. The PT competition was held on the second day of the 15th MEU’s 249th Marine Corps birthday celebrations as Boxer transited past the international dateline. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard Boxer and are conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.11.2024 03:54
    VIRIN: 241110-M-AS577-1283
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    Marine Corps Birthday
    PT
    USMC Birthday
    249th Birthday

