USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) “Turkey Trot” 5K

Sailors assigned to the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), participate in a Thanksgiving “Turkey Trot” 5K run on the flight deck, Nov. 10, 2024. The Gerald. R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing Group Sail. Group Sail is the first at-sea integrated phase training event during a routine deployment training cycle. It is designed to challenge the Gerald R. Ford CSG’s ability to use the capabilities of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, and embarked Information Warfare team as a cohesive Strike Group to meet Navy and Joint Warfighting requirements that increases war-fighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett)