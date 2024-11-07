Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) “Turkey Trot” 5K [Image 1 of 2]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.10.2024

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Navy Musician Chief Eric Snitzer, assigned to training department aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), and Sage, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever assigned to the ship through Mutts with a Mission, watch as Sailors participate in a Thanksgiving “Turkey Trot” 5K run on the flight deck, Nov. 10, 2024. The Gerald. R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing Group Sail. Group Sail is the first at-sea integrated phase training event during a routine deployment training cycle. It is designed to challenge the Gerald R. Ford CSG’s ability to use the capabilities of the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, and embarked Information Warfare team as a cohesive Strike Group to meet Navy and Joint Warfighting requirements that increases war-fighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 20:29
    Photo ID: 8746757
    VIRIN: 241110-N-MI259-1248
    Resolution: 4425x2950
    Size: 791.26 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford
    U.S. Navy
    GRF

