Lietenant Javon Johnson, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4's chaplain, leads a bible study group during a field training exercise at Ft. Hunter Liggett on November 02, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2024 18:35
|Photo ID:
|8746695
|VIRIN:
|241103-N-BR551-6143
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.64 MB
|Location:
|FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Chaps Tends to Seabee Spiritual Health [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.