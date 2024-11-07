Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hunter Rockhill, a musician with the Marine Band San Diego, plays Taps during the wreath laying ceremony for former Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Leland D. Crawford, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California, Nov. 10, 2024. The wreath laying ceremonies are a continuing part of the Marine Corps birthday and tradition and honor the service to Corps and Country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Francisco Angel)