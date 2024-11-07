Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying [Image 9 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    A rose lays upon the headstone of former Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Leland D. Crawford, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California, Nov. 10, 2024. The wreath laying ceremonies are a continuing part of the Marine Corps birthday tradition and honor the service to Corps and Country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 19:28
    Photo ID: 8746684
    VIRIN: 241110-M-HE928-1309
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 26.27 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying
    Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    SMMC
    249th Birthday
    Fort Rosecrans National Cemetary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download