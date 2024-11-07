Sgt. Maj. Crawford Wreath Laying

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason S. Freeby, the battalion commander of Headquarters and Service Battalion, left, and SgtMaj. Thomas A. Bachman, the SgtMaj. of Headquarters and Service Battalion, right, pause for a moment of silence for former Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Leland D. Crawford, at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California, Nov. 10, 2024. The wreath laying ceremonies are a continuing part of the Marine Corps birthday tradition and honor the service to Corps and Country. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Francisco Angel)