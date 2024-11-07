Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 25: Rearm, Refuel, and Resupply (R3P) Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Dynamic Front 25: Rearm, Refuel, and Resupply (R3P) Operations

    ROVAJäRVI, FINLAND

    11.10.2024

    Photo by Capt. Sara Berner 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), from to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, approaches a Rearm, Refuel, and Resupply Point (R3P) during Dynamic Front 25 in Rovajärvi, Finland, Nov. 10, 2024. Dynamic Front 25 takes place from Nov. 4 to 24, 2024, in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front 25 includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multinational service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 11:56
    Photo ID: 8746532
    VIRIN: 241110-A-YP079-2175
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 24.36 MB
    Location: ROVAJäRVI, FI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Dynamic Front 25: Rearm, Refuel, and Resupply (R3P) Operations [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Sara Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

