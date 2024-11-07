Dynamic Front 25: Rearm, Refuel, and Resupply (R3P) Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), from to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade, approaches a Rearm, Refuel, and Resupply Point (R3P) during Dynamic Front 25 in Rovajärvi, Finland, Nov. 10, 2024. Dynamic Front 25 takes place from Nov. 4 to 24, 2024, in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire mission target information and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-distance fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host-nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. Dynamic Front 25 includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multinational service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)