Honoring Veterans Serving in Emergency Response Efforts for Hurricane Helene Recovery

Robert Corrales, a veteran from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntsville District, serves on the Hurricane Helene recovery team. With a background in the Army, he brings years of military experience to his role, supporting communities in Western North Carolina through debris management, power restoration, and infrastructure assessments.

USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)