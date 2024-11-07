Honoring Veterans Serving in Emergency Response Efforts for Hurricane Helene Recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Katie Doades, a veteran from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District, serves on the Hurricane Helene recovery team. With a background in the Army with the 7 16th Military Police Battalion, he brings years of military experience to his role, supporting communities in Western North Carolina through debris management, power restoration, and infrastructure assessments.

USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)