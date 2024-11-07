Honoring Veterans Serving in Emergency Response Efforts for Hurricane Helene Recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ashley McWhorter, a veteran from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District, serves on the Hurricane Helene recovery team. With a background in the Army as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Specialist, she brings years of military experience to her role, supporting communities in Western North Carolina through debris management, power restoration, and infrastructure assessments.

USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)