    Honoring Veterans Serving in Emergency Response Efforts for Hurricane Helene Recovery [Image 1 of 13]

    Honoring Veterans Serving in Emergency Response Efforts for Hurricane Helene Recovery

    HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Angela Zephier, a veteran from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Wilmington District, serves on the Hurricane Helene recovery team. With a background in the Air Force in the 145th Air Wing, she brings years of military experience to her role, supporting communities in Western North Carolina through debris management, power restoration, and infrastructure assessments.
    USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 09:59
    Photo ID: 8746506
    VIRIN: 241109-A-XJ146-1001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Veterans Serving in Emergency Response Efforts for Hurricane Helene Recovery [Image 13 of 13], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    USACE
    Helene
    HeleneUSACE

