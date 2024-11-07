All Hands Call onboard USS Iwo Jima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Brian Hamel, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), holds an all hands call on the ship's flight deck, Nov. 8, 2024 to recognize sailors for their achievements and impacts on the mission. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious readiness group and expeditionary strike group at sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nathan Huang)