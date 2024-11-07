All Hands Call onboard USS Iwo Jima

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Captain Brian Hamel, the commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), hold an all hands call on the ship's flight deck, Nov. 8, 2024. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious readiness group and expeditionary strike group at sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)