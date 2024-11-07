Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Hands Call onboard USS Iwo Jima

    All Hands Call onboard USS Iwo Jima

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Captain Brian Hamel, the commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), hold an all hands call on the ship's flight deck, Nov. 8, 2024. Amphibious assault ships, like Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the flagship of an amphibious readiness group and expeditionary strike group at sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 07:31
    Photo ID: 8746484
    VIRIN: 241108-N-OJ308-1059
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    WARSHIP
    WARFIGHTERS
    READINESS
    UNITE
    LHD7

